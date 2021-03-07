Sunday Brunch: Crescent Roll Breakfast Casserole

Posted at 9:32 AM, Mar 07, 2021

Ingredients

8 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls (crescent sheet works just as well)

1 lb. breakfast sausage

1 small onion diced

½ red bell pepper, diced

2 c. shredded cheese (favorite flavor)

8 lg. eggs

2 c. milk

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper Directions Preheat oven to 375. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick spray. Unroll the crescent sheet, keeping the sheet whole, and place it in the baking dish. Set aside. Heat a skillet over med-high heat. Add a little oil then add the sausage, onion, and red bell pepper. Cook until the meat is no longer pink and the veggies are tender. Take off the heat. In a large mixing bowl, combine the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Whisk until fully incorporated. Pour the meat mixture on the crescent dough, followed by the shredded cheese. Pour the egg mixture on top. Place in the oven to bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes. Remove from the oven and let it rest 5-10 minutes before serving. Cut into rectangle single servings. Serve with fresh fruit. Enjoy!

