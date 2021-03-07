Sunday Brunch: Crescent Roll Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients
- 8 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls (crescent sheet works just as well)
- 1 lb. breakfast sausage
- 1 small onion diced
- ½ red bell pepper, diced
- 2 c. shredded cheese (favorite flavor)
- 8 lg. eggs
- 2 c. milk
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick spray.
- Unroll the crescent sheet, keeping the sheet whole, and place it in the baking dish. Set aside.
- Heat a skillet over med-high heat. Add a little oil then add the sausage, onion, and red bell pepper.
- Cook until the meat is no longer pink and the veggies are tender. Take off the heat.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Whisk until fully incorporated.
- Pour the meat mixture on the crescent dough, followed by the shredded cheese.
- Pour the egg mixture on top. Place in the oven to bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and let it rest 5-10 minutes before serving.
- Cut into rectangle single servings. Serve with fresh fruit. Enjoy!