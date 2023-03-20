Sunday Brunch: Double Chocolate Muffins

Double Chocolate Muffins

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

2 c. all-purpose flour

2/3 c. cocoa powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

1 c. brown sugar

Extra chocolate chips for topping

2 lg. eggs

½ c. canola oil

¾ c. sour cream

½ c. whole milk

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 ¾ c. chopped chocolate or chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat your oven to 425. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder, salt and sugar. Whisk until fully combined.

In a second bowl, combine the eggs, canola oil, sour cream, milk, and vanilla.

Add the wet ingredients into the dry and mix just until combined. Mix in the chocolate chips.

Cover the batter and let it sit for 20 minutes. This will help the muffins puff up nicely.

Divide the batter into 16 muffin liners in a muffin pan or pans. Place in the oven to bake and set a timer for 5 minutes. Once the 5 minutes is up, lower the oven temperature to 350 and allow to bake for another 8 minutes. They are done when you lightly press on it and it bounces back.

Serve and enjoy!

