SUNDAY BRUNCH: Easy Orange Rolls

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Ingredients

1 (11 oz.) can French bread dough

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 tbsp. butter, softened

¼ brown sugar

2 tsp. orange zest, divided in half

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

½ cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp. orange juice

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375. Spray a 9-inch cake pan with non-stick spray.

Using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese, butter, brown sugar, and 1 tsp. orange zest until smooth.

Unroll the dough and form into a rectangle. Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the dough, leaving a ¼ inch border all the way around. Sprinkle the granulated sugar on top of the cream cheese mixture.

Starting on the long side, roll the dough into a log. Press to seal the edges. Cut the log into 12 pieces and then place the rolls into the prepared pan. Place in the oven to bake about 25 minutes or until they are golden brown.

As the rolls bake, whisk together the orange juice, 1 tsp. of zest, and powdered sugar to form a glaze. If the glaze is too runny, add a little more powdered sugar. If the glaze is too thick, add a little more juice.

Take out the rolls and evenly spread the glaze over the rolls. Eat them warm and enjoy!

