SUNDAY BRUNCH: Eggs in Purgatory

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

3 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. garlic, minced

½- 1 tsp. red pepper flake, depending on your taste

½ tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. sugar

¼ cup finely minced onion

28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

6 large eggs

Toasted buttered bread for serving

Chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

In a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil and onions. Cook for 3-5 minutes or until the onion has softened.

Add the garlic and cook another minute or two. Add the tomatoes, salt, pepper and sugar. Bring it to a good bubble and then reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Stir in the parsley and basil and cook another minute. The sauce should be thick enough where if you use a spoon to make a divot in the sauce, it should hold for about 20-30 seconds. If it hasn’t reached that thickness, simply cook it a few more minutes.

Crack your eggs into a bowl. Make a divot in the sauce and pour in an egg. Repeat with the remaining eggs.

Once they're all in, cover the skillet with a lid and cook for 2-4 minutes depending on how done you prefer the yolks.

Serve warm with toast and sprinkle with a little fresh parsley. Enjoy!