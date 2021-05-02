Sunday Brunch: Extreme Strawberry Pound Cake

Ingredients
For the Cake:
- 3 sticks butter, room temp.
- 3 c. sugar
- 5 lg. eggs
- 3 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 c. half and half
- 1 tbsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. almond extract
- 3 c. strawberries, chopped
- Sliced strawberries for garnish
- Bundt pan, skewer
For the Syrup:
- 1 c. sugar
- 2/3 c. water
- 1 ½ c. strawberries, stemmed, pureed
For the Glaze:
- 3 tbsp. syrup (reserved from above recipe)
- 2 c. powdered sugar
- 3 tbsp. lemon juice
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 325. Spray your bundt pan with non-stick spray.
- In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and sugar until fluffy and light. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing in completely before adding the next one. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.
- Add the flour and salt to the bowl and mix on low speed to combine until smooth. Add the half and half and both extracts and mix until smooth. Using a spatula, fold in the chopped strawberries. Pour into the bundt pan and cook for 75-80 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes.
- During the last 20 minutes of cooking time make the strawberry syrup by adding the sugar and water to a small pot and bring to a boil. Put the strawberries in a blender and puree until smooth. Add the pureed strawberries to the pot and lower the heat to simmer 10 minutes. Set aside 3 tbsp. of the syrup for the glaze.
- Using a skewer poke holes in the cake as it cools in the pan. Wiggle the skewer a little as you poke it in to create the small holes, but not all the way to the bottom of the cake. Pour over the remaining syrup and use a spatula to press the syrup into the cake. Keep the cake in the pan another 30 minutes.
- Make the glaze by whisking together the strawberry syrup, powdered sugar and lemon juice until smooth. If it seems too thick add a little more lemon juice, and if it seems too thin, add a little more powdered sugar.
- Carefully turn out the cake onto a serving dish. Drizzle on the glaze and then arrange the sliced strawberries to decorate the cake. Slice and Enjoy!