SUNDAY BRUNCH: French Hot Chocolate and Hot Apple Cider

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipes, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Hot Apple Cider

6 cups Apple Cider

¼ cup Maple Syrup

2 Cinnamon Sticks

6 Whole Cloves

6 Allspice Berries

1 Orange Peel, cut into strips

1 Lemon Peel, cut into strips

Extra cinnamon sticks for serving

Pour the cider and syrup into a stainless steel pot. Using cheesecloth, make a bundle with the cinnamon sticks, cloves, allspice, orange and lemon peels. Tie up the bundle leaving a foot or two of leftover string to allow easy retrieval of the bundle when finished.

Place the bundle into the cider and then turn the heat to med-high. Let it heat for 8-10 minutes so that it gets hot but does not boil. Remove from the heat and then discard the spice bundle.

Serve hot garnished with a cinnamon.

French Hot Chocolate

6 oz. unsweetened chocolate, chopped

½ cup Water

¾ cup Sugar

¼ tsp. Vanilla

Pinch of Salt

½ cup Heavy Cream

6 cup Whole Milk, hot

Add the chocolate and water to a saucepan on low heat. Stir until the chocolate is melted and is completely smooth. Stir in the sugar, vanilla, and salt. Continue to cook another 4 minutes or until the mixture is pretty thick. Remove from the heat to cool.

Whip the cream to soft peaks. Fold the chocolate into the whipped cream and then place in the fridge.

When ready to serve, add 2 heaping tbsp. of the chocolate mixture to a mug and then top with hot milk. Stir to combine. Serve and enjoy!