Sunday Brunch french toast sandwiches

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson's Recipe

Peanut Butter Nutella and Banana French Toast Sandwich

Ingredients

6 slices of good bread, crust removed

Peanut butter as needed

Nutella as needed

2 bananas, sliced in ¼ inch rounds

4 large eggs

1 cup evaporated milk

Canola oil for cooking

Cinnamon sugar as needed

Maple syrup and butter for serving

Directions

1. Spread some peanut butter on 1 slice of bread. Top with a few slices of banana. Spread some Nutella on another slice of bread. Place the bread Nutella side down onto the banana. Spread some peanut butter on top of that slice of bread followed by some slices of banana. Spread some Nutella on a third slice of bread and place it on top of the sandwich Nutella side down. Repeat with the other 3 slices of bread to make two sandwiches.

2. Mix the eggs and evaporated milk in a shallow dish. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add some canola oil to coat the pan. Dip 1 sandwich on all sides into the egg mixture. Sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on one side of the sandwich and place into the pan to cook. Sprinkle more cinnamon sugar as needed on the other sides of the sandwich as desired as it cooks. Dip the second sandwich in the egg and add to the pan. Cook each sandwich on all 6 sides. You may need to hold the sandwich with tongs as it cooks on each thinner side.

3. Once the sandwiches are cooked on each side remove them from the pan. Enjoy smothered with some butter and maple syrup.

Enjoy!