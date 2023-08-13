SUNDAY BRUNCH: Fresh Peach Fritters

For the Fritters:

1 cup flour

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. cinnamon

2 large eggs

1/3 cup whole milk

1 tbsp. melted butter

2 large peaches (about 1 ¼ cup), diced

Oil for frying

For the Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tbsp. milk

Directions

Add the flour, salt, sugar, baking powder, and cinnamon to a large bowl. Whisk to combine.

Make an indentation to the flour mixture and pour in the milk, eggs, and melted butter. Stir just until combined. Fold in the peaches and set aside.

Heat about 2-3 inches of oil to a heavy pot. Use a candy thermometer to monitor to 350 degrees. Carefully drop 1/3 cup of the batter into the oil. You can do probably 4 – 6 per fry.

The batter will sink at first and then rise to the top. Cook for about 2 minutes per side. Remove them from the oil and let drain on a wire rack in a sheet pan.

Make the glaze by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Add more milk or powdered sugar as necessary to get the right consistency. Drizzle the glaze over the fritters. Enjoy!

