Sunday Brunch: Fresh Strawberry Scones

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Fresh Strawberry Scones

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

For the scones:

2 c. flour

1 tbsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

3 tbsp. sugar

1 stick cold butter, diced or grated, kept cold

1 ½ c. diced strawberries, cold

¾ c. half and half, cold

Extra half and half

Granulated sugar for dusting

Extra strawberries for garnish

For the Glaze:

2 c. powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

3 tbsp. half and half

Directions

In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Add the cold butter and cut it in with a pastry cutter or your fingers. Add the strawberries and stir to coat the strawberries.

Stir in the half and half and mix until a shaggy dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and use your hands to form the dough into a circle about an inch thick. Add a little flour if it’s too sticky.

Cut the dough into 8 equal wedges. Transfer the wedges to a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Place the sheet pan into the fridge to chill the dough for 15 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 400. Take the scones from the fridge and use a pastry brush to coat the exterior of the scones with some extra half and half. Sprinkle a little sugar on top of the scones and place in the oven to bake 16-18 minutes or until the scones brown a little. Remove from the oven and let them cool on a rack for about 20 minutes.

Make the glaze by whisking its ingredients until smooth. Add the glaze to a zipper bag. Cut out a corner and use it to drizzle the glaze onto the cooled scones. Garnish with sliced fresh strawberries. Enjoy!