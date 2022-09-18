Sunday Brunch: Fried Caramel Apples

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Fried Caramel Apple Pies

Ingredients

1 package puff pastry, thawed

2 lg. apples, sweet variety

1/3 c. brown sugar

¼ tsp. cinnamon

2 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. lemon juice

Pinch of salt

1 tsp. cornstarch + 1 tbsp. water

8 tbsp. caramel sauce

Cinnamon sugar for sprinkling

Oil for frying

Directions

1. Peel and dice the apples. Place them in a saute pan with the sugar, cinnamon, butter, lemon juice and salt over medium-high heat. Once the butter has melted and the mixture starts coming together, reduce the heat to low and cover. Let it cook about 15 minutes to let the apples soften.

2. Mix the cornstarch and water. Uncover the apples and stir in the cornstarch mixture. Let it cook another minute to thicken. Pour the mixture in a heat safe bowl and place in the fridge to cool.

3. Cut the puff pastry into 8 equal rectangles. Spoon some of the apple filling in a line down the center of the pastries. Drizzle about 1 tbsp. of caramel sauce on top of the apples. Top with another pastry rectangle and then use a fork to crimp the edges. Once finished with them all, place them on a sheet pan and place in the freezer for 1 hour to chill.

4. Pour oil in a heavy pot about 1/3 full. Place it over medium-high heat and monitor it with a candy thermometer to 375. Fry a few at a time for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown. As they come out of the oil, sprinkle them with cinnamon-sugar. Enjoy!