SUNDAY BRUNCH: Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Cups

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Cookies:

1 and 2/3 cup flour

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. cornstarch

1 stick butter, softened

¾ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup sugar

1 large egg, cold

1 ½ tsp. vanilla

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

For the Frosting:

1 ½ sticks butter, softened

3 ½ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

6 tbsp. milk (more if needed)

1/3 cup cocoa powder

Chocolate shavings for garnish

Directions

Preheat your oven to 325. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with non-stick spray.

In a mixing bowl, for the cookies, add the flour, baking soda, salt, and cornstarch. Whisk until combined. In a separate bowl, add the butter, brown and granulated sugars, and mix with a hand-mixer until creamy. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until smooth.

Add the chocolate chips and mix until combined. Scoop 3 tbsp. of the dough and combine into a single dough ball. Place the ball into the muffin tin without flattening it. It will spread as it cooks. Repeat the process until the dough is used up.

Bake for 12-15 minutes until the edges are just beginning to brown. Remove from the oven and completely cool in the pan on a cooling rack.

As they cool, make the frosting by adding the butter to a mixing bowl. Whip with a hand mixer until smooth. Add half of the powdered sugar and all of the cocoa powder. Mix until the powdered sugar is incorporated.

Beat in the vanilla and 1 tbsp. of the milk along with the rest of the powdered sugar. If the frosting is too thick, add the remaining milk. Put the frosting into a piping bag.

Carefully remove the cooled cookies from the muffin tin. Pipe a spiral swirl of frosting onto each cookie and then top each with some chocolate shavings. Serve and enjoy!