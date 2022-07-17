SUNDAY BRUNCH: Glazed Blackberry Turnovers

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Turnovers:

1 package puff pastry sheets

1 egg + 1 tbsp. water, mixed

12 oz. blackberries, fresh or frozen

1/3 cup sugar

2 tbsp. water

¼ tsp. salt

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. cornstarch + 1 tbsp. water, mixed

For the Glaze:

½ cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla

¼ tsp. cinnamon

Directions

Make the filling by placing the blackberries, sugar, water, salt and lemon juice in a saucepan over medium heat. Slowly bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Once it boils, cook another 3-4 minutes. Add the cornstarch mixture and cook another 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Preheat your oven to 400. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Roll out the pastry sheets on a floured surface and cut into 4 squares. Repeat with the other pastry sheet to have a total of 8 squares. Spoon about 2 tbsp. of the blackberry filling on each square.

Brush the edges with the egg mixture and then fold the pastry over to form a triangle. Use a fork to crimp the edges. Place them on the prepared sheet pan and then use a knife to make a few slits in the top of each pastry to allow steam to exit.

Place in the oven to bake 18-20 minutes. As the pastries bake make the glaze by mixing the powdered sugar with the lemon juice, vanilla, and cinnamon. If the glaze seems too thick, simply add a little more lemon juice or water until it reaches the right consistency.

Remove the pastries from the oven. Allow them to cool and then top each with the glaze. Enjoy!

