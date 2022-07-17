SUNDAY BRUNCH: Glazed Blackberry Turnovers

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!
For the Turnovers:
1 package puff pastry sheets
1 egg + 1 tbsp. water, mixed
12 oz. blackberries, fresh or frozen
1/3 cup sugar
2 tbsp. water
¼ tsp. salt
2 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tbsp. cornstarch + 1 tbsp. water, mixed
For the Glaze:
½ cup powdered sugar
2 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. vanilla
¼ tsp. cinnamon
Directions
Make the filling by placing the blackberries, sugar, water, salt and lemon juice in a saucepan over medium heat. Slowly bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Once it boils, cook another 3-4 minutes. Add the cornstarch mixture and cook another 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
Preheat your oven to 400. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Roll out the pastry sheets on a floured surface and cut into 4 squares. Repeat with the other pastry sheet to have a total of 8 squares. Spoon about 2 tbsp. of the blackberry filling on each square.
Brush the edges with the egg mixture and then fold the pastry over to form a triangle. Use a fork to crimp the edges. Place them on the prepared sheet pan and then use a knife to make a few slits in the top of each pastry to allow steam to exit.
Place in the oven to bake 18-20 minutes. As the pastries bake make the glaze by mixing the powdered sugar with the lemon juice, vanilla, and cinnamon. If the glaze seems too thick, simply add a little more lemon juice or water until it reaches the right consistency.
Remove the pastries from the oven. Allow them to cool and then top each with the glaze. Enjoy!