SUNDAY BRUNCH: Grilled Chicken Wings with Mango Pineapple Sauce

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!
Ingredients
1 package chicken wings
¼ cup BBQ dry rub
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 cup mango, chopped
1 cup pineapple, chopped
½ small onion, chopped
1 tbsp. garlic, minced
2 cup ketchup
3 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 tbsp. cider vinegar
¾ tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. pepper
Cut the wings into drums and flats if necessary. Toss the wings with the dry rub and set aside.
Make the sauce by adding the onion to a large saucepan with a little oil over med-high heat. Cook 2-3 minutes until the onions are translucent and then add the garlic.
Cook 1 minute and then add the mango, pineapple, ketchup, Worcestershire, vinegar, salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil and then lower the heat and simmer 15 minutes.
Pour the sauce into a blender and blend until smooth.
Heat your grill to med-high. Add the wings and cook 5-7 minutes per side. During the last few minutes of cooking time glaze the wings with the sauce.
Cook a couple minutes and then flip and sauce the second side. Cook a couple minutes more. Serve warm with any extra sauce. Enjoy!