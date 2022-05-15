Watch
SUNDAY BRUNCH: Grilled Chicken Wings with Mango Pineapple Sauce

The finished Grilled Chicken Wings with Mango Pineapple Sauce, served on a wooden tray and topped with chopped spring onion.
Posted at 9:00 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 11:00:47-04

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

1 package chicken wings
¼ cup BBQ dry rub
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 cup mango, chopped
1 cup pineapple, chopped
½ small onion, chopped
1 tbsp. garlic, minced
2 cup ketchup
3 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 tbsp. cider vinegar
¾ tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. pepper

Cut the wings into drums and flats if necessary. Toss the wings with the dry rub and set aside.

Make the sauce by adding the onion to a large saucepan with a little oil over med-high heat. Cook 2-3 minutes until the onions are translucent and then add the garlic.

Cook 1 minute and then add the mango, pineapple, ketchup, Worcestershire, vinegar, salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil and then lower the heat and simmer 15 minutes.

Pour the sauce into a blender and blend until smooth.

Heat your grill to med-high. Add the wings and cook 5-7 minutes per side. During the last few minutes of cooking time glaze the wings with the sauce.

Cook a couple minutes and then flip and sauce the second side. Cook a couple minutes more. Serve warm with any extra sauce. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
