SUNDAY BRUNCH: Grown-up Pigs in Blanket

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Ingredients

1 tbsp. oil + 3 tbsp. butter

4 bratwurst

1 large onion, sliced

1 tsp. dried thyme

4 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 puff pastry sheets, thawed and cut in half

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 large egg + 1 tsp. water, beaten together

¼ cup butter, melted

¼ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. chopped parsley

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400. Heat the oil and butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the butter is melted in, add the brats and brown them on all sides.

Remove them from the pan and then add the onions and thyme. Cook and stir until the onion begins to caramelize. Remove them from the heat and set aside.

You should have 4 puff pastry sheets. Roll them out just a bit on a work surface. Spread a tbsp. of mustard on each pastry sheet followed by ¼ of the shredded cheese on each.

Top that with ¼ of the onion and a brat. Fold the pastry over to form a pocket. Add them to a parchment-lined sheet pan seam side down.

Brush the surface of each pocket with the egg wash. Bake for 15 minutes. As they bake, mix the melted butter with the garlic powder, salt, and parsley.

After the 15 minutes, remove the pastries from the oven and brush them with the butter mixture. Return them to the oven and cook another 5 minutes.

Once they are golden brown they are ready to serve. Enjoy with your favorite dipping sauce.

