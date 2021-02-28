Sunday Brunch: Hamekins with Easy Hollandaise Sauce

INGREDIENTS
For the Hamekins
- 8 oz. thinly sliced favorite deli ham
- 4 oz. swiss or gruyere cheese
- 4 tbsp. crème fraiche (substitute sour cream)
- 4 lg. eggs
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 8-oz ramekins
- Toasted English muffins and fresh fruit for serving
For the Hollandaise
- 3 lg. egg yolks
- 1 ½ tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- ¼ tsp. salt
- pinch of cayenne pepper
- 1 stick butter, melted or ½ c. ghee
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat your oven to 375.
- Spray the ramekins with non-stick spray.
- Chop the ham and cheese into small pieces and toss them together.
- Evenly divide the ham and cheese into the ramekins.
- Place 1 tbsp. of the crème fraiche into each ramekin over the ham and cheese.
- Crack an egg on top of each ramekin and then season with salt and pepper.
- Place the ramekins in a 9x13 baking dish and then pour enough hot water in the baking dish until it reaches half way up the ramekins.
- Place in the oven to bake 18-22 minutes or until the eggs are done as desired.
- As the Hamekins cook, make the Hollandaise by placing the butter in the microwave until it’s melted and hot, then set aside.
- Place the egg yolks, lemon juice, mustard, salt and cayenne pepper in a blender and blend for a few seconds until combined.
- With the blender running, slowly pour in the hot, melted butter into the mixture until its completely emulsified (mixed).
- Remove the Hamekins from the oven and serve warm, drizzled with the still warm Hollandaise.
- Serve with fresh fruit and toasted English muffins. Enjoy!