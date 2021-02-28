Sunday Brunch: Hamekins with Easy Hollandaise Sauce

Posted at 8:58 AM, Feb 28, 2021

INGREDIENTS For the Hamekins

8 oz. thinly sliced favorite deli ham

4 oz. swiss or gruyere cheese

4 tbsp. crème fraiche (substitute sour cream)

4 lg. eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

4 8-oz ramekins

Toasted English muffins and fresh fruit for serving For the Hollandaise

3 lg. egg yolks

1 ½ tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

¼ tsp. salt

pinch of cayenne pepper

1 stick butter, melted or ½ c. ghee DIRECTIONS Preheat your oven to 375. Spray the ramekins with non-stick spray. Chop the ham and cheese into small pieces and toss them together. Evenly divide the ham and cheese into the ramekins. Place 1 tbsp. of the crème fraiche into each ramekin over the ham and cheese. Crack an egg on top of each ramekin and then season with salt and pepper. Place the ramekins in a 9x13 baking dish and then pour enough hot water in the baking dish until it reaches half way up the ramekins. Place in the oven to bake 18-22 minutes or until the eggs are done as desired. As the Hamekins cook, make the Hollandaise by placing the butter in the microwave until it’s melted and hot, then set aside. Place the egg yolks, lemon juice, mustard, salt and cayenne pepper in a blender and blend for a few seconds until combined. With the blender running, slowly pour in the hot, melted butter into the mixture until its completely emulsified (mixed). Remove the Hamekins from the oven and serve warm, drizzled with the still warm Hollandaise. Serve with fresh fruit and toasted English muffins. Enjoy!

