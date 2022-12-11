Sunday Brunch: Hawaiian Roll Breakfast Sliders

Posted at 9:59 AM, Dec 11, 2022

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson's Recipe Hawaiian Roll Breakfast Sliders Ingredients For the filling: 12 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked 2 tbsp. butter 10 large eggs 2 tbsp. milk 1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper ½ c. shredded gruyere cheese For assembly: 12-pack Hawaiian rolls 2 c. shredded gruyere cheese 2 tbsp. butter 2 tbsp. maple syrup Directions

Preheat your oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the rolls on the pan, keeping them together. Carefully slice them in half keeping them attached if possible.

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Mix the eggs with the milk, salt, pepper, and ½ c. gruyere cheese. Add the butter to the pan and once melted add the eggs and cook until mostly done, maybe even a little underdone is good. Remove from the heat.

Melt the butter and maple syrup in a small bowl in the microwave. Stir to combine and set aside. Spread 1 cup of the cheese as the first layer on the sandwiches. Evenly spread on the scrambled eggs. Evenly layer on the bacon. Follow that with the remaining cup of cheese and then carefully lay it on top of the rolls. Use a brush to apply the butter and syrup mixture.

Cover loosely with foil and place in the oven to bake for 10 minutes. Remove the foil and bake another 5 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the cheese is melted. Serve and enjoy!

