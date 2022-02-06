SUNDAY BRUNCH: Hot Chocolate Cookies

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Ingredients

For the Cookies:

1 stick butter, softened

¾ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

1 lg. egg + 1 egg yolk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tbsp. heavy cream

1 ½ cup flour

½ cup cocoa powder

½ tsp. baking soda

⅔ cup milk chocolate chips

Mini marshmallows for decorating

For the Frosting:

½ cup heavy cream

2 tbsp. or 1 packet hot chocolate powder mix

1 tbsp. cocoa powder

Directions

Preheat an oven to 350 and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, use a hand-mixer to cream the butter with the brown and regular sugar. Once the mixture is creamy, beat in the egg, egg yolk, and heavy cream.

In another bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda. Combine and mix thoroughly the wet and dry ingredients. Use a wooden spoon to fold in the chocolate chips.

Use a large ice cream scoop to divide the dough into 8-12 cookie balls. Gently flatten each to about ½ inch thick on the prepared baking sheet.

Place in the oven to bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let them cool on the sheet pan for another 10 minutes. Transfer them to a cooling rack.

As the cookies bake, use a hand mixer to whip the cream, hot cocoa mix, and cocoa powder until light, fluffy and thickened. This usually takes about 3-4 minutes. Frost the cooled cookies and decorate with mini marshmallows. Enjoy!