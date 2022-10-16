Sunday Brunch Huevos Rancheros

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Simple Huevos Rancheros

Ingredients

For the Salsa: To Assemble:

4 Roma tomatoes, quartered ¼ cup canola oil

½ small white onion 4 corn tortillas

1 serrano chili, seeds removed 4 large eggs

1 clove garlic 1 cup refried beans

¼ c. chicken broth fresh cilantro leaves

2 tsp. kosher salt + 1 tsp. pepper salt and pepper to taste

½ tsp. sugar

3 tbsp. canola oil

Directions

1. Make the salsa by placing all of its ingredients except the oil in a blender. Blend until it has reached the consistency you prefer, chunky or thin. Taste and season as necessary. Add the oil to a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the salsa and cook 3-4 minutes, stirring often. Lower the heat and simmer about 5 minutes, stirring often. Remove from the heat and set aside.

2. Fry the tortillas by adding ¼ cup of oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is shimmering, add as many tortillas you can fit in one layer in the pan. Cook 1-2 minutes per side. Place the fried tortillas on paper towels. Set aside.

3. Using the same pan, reduce the heat to medium. Add the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness and then remove from the pan.

4. Assemble the tostada by spreading some refried beans on each tortilla. Add an egg on each and then pour on some salsa. Garnish with cilantro leaves. Enjoy!