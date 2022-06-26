SUNDAY BRUNCH: Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

4 large jalapenos, halved and seeded

6 slices bacon, cooked

4 slices favorite bread

4 slices pepper-jack cheese

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

¼ cup favorite pepper jelly

4 tbsp. softened butter

Directions

Char the skins of the jalapenos over an open flame on your gas stove. If you don’t have a gas stove, turn on your broiler and place the jalapenos on a sheet pan lined with foil, then place them in the oven 6 inches from the broiler watch them as they char.

Place the charred jalapenos in a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let them sit 5-10 minutes to steam. Peel the charred skin from the jalapenos and set them aside.

In a small bowl, combine the cream cheese and pepper jelly and then stir to combine. Set aside.

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Build the sandwiches by spreading the slices of bread with butter on one side.

On the opposite side of 1 slice, spread on ¼ of the cream cheese mixture. Top that with 3 slices of bacon followed by 2 slices of pepper jack cheese.

Next add on half of the jalapenos. Spread another ¼ of the cream cheese mixture opposite the butter on another slice of bread Place that butter side up on the sandwich.

Repeat the process on the second sandwich and then cook them on the skillet 4-5 minutes per side or until golden brown and melty. Serve and enjoy!

