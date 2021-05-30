Sunday Brunch: Lemon Chicken Skewers

Posted at 8:57 AM, May 30, 2021

Ingredients

For the Chicken

2 lbs. chicken breasts cut into bite-size cubes

3 tbsp. plus ¼ c. olive oil, divided

1 tsp. cumin

¼ tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. ginger, minced

¼ c. parsley, chopped

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper For the Vinaigrette

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 tbsp. honey

2 tbsp. chopped sun dried tomatoes

12 oz jar marinated artichoke hearts

1 bunch asparagus, cut into thirds

Naan bread for serving For the Sauce

6 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

¼ c. plain Greek yogurt

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ c. chopped parsley

¼ tsp. smoked paprika Directions

In a bowl, combine the 3 tbsp. olive oil, cumin, cinnamon, garlic, ginger, parsley, salt and pepper. Pour over the chicken in a zipper bag to marinate for 2 hours or up to overnight. Make the vinaigrette by placing all of its ingredients in a blender or bowl and blend with a stick blender. Once smooth, pour in a small serving dish and set aside. Make the feta sauce by combing its ingredients in a bowl. Once combined set aside in the fridge until ready to use. Preheat your grill and make the skewers by alternately placing the chicken, artichoke hearts, and asparagus. Drizzle each with a little oil and place on the grill and cook until the chicken is done and veggies are charred. Serve the skewers with the two sauces and some naan bread. Enjoy!

