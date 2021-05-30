Sunday Brunch: Lemon Chicken Skewers

Ingredients
For the Chicken
- 2 lbs. chicken breasts cut into bite-size cubes
- 3 tbsp. plus ¼ c. olive oil, divided
- 1 tsp. cumin
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. ginger, minced
- ¼ c. parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
For the Vinaigrette
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp. honey
- 2 tbsp. chopped sun dried tomatoes
- 12 oz jar marinated artichoke hearts
- 1 bunch asparagus, cut into thirds
- Naan bread for serving
For the Sauce
- 6 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
- ¼ c. plain Greek yogurt
- Juice of 1 lemon
- ¼ c. chopped parsley
- ¼ tsp. smoked paprika
Directions
- In a bowl, combine the 3 tbsp. olive oil, cumin, cinnamon, garlic, ginger, parsley, salt and pepper. Pour over the chicken in a zipper bag to marinate for 2 hours or up to overnight.
- Make the vinaigrette by placing all of its ingredients in a blender or bowl and blend with a stick blender. Once smooth, pour in a small serving dish and set aside.
- Make the feta sauce by combing its ingredients in a bowl. Once combined set aside in the fridge until ready to use.
- Preheat your grill and make the skewers by alternately placing the chicken, artichoke hearts, and asparagus. Drizzle each with a little oil and place on the grill and cook until the chicken is done and veggies are charred.
- Serve the skewers with the two sauces and some naan bread. Enjoy!