SUNDAY BRUNCH: Maple Glazed Doughnuts

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the doughnuts:

4 tbsp. butter, melted

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

2 lg. room temp. eggs

1/3 cup maple syrup

¼ cup dark brown sugar, packed

½ cup milk

2 cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. cardamom

½ tsp. kosher salt

For the glaze:

4 tbsp. butter

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350. Spray a doughnut pan with non-stick spray. In a bowl, combine the butter, eggs, vanilla, maple syrup, brown sugar, and milk until combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt. Add the dries to the wets and then mix just until combined.

Divide the batter evenly in the doughnut pan filling them 2/3 full. Bake them 12-13 minutes. Remove them from the oven and let cool 5 minutes. Remove the doughnuts from the pan.

As the doughnuts cook, make the glaze. Add the butter to a small pot over medium heat and allow it to melt and begin to brown. Remove it from the heat and then whisk in the syrup, powdered sugar, and vanilla.

Dip one side of each doughnut in the glaze. Serve warm and enjoy!

