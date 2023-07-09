SUNDAY BRUNCH - Mini Foccacia

Chef Jeff's Sunday Brunch Recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah, brought to you by Smith's!

Ingredients

2 ½ cups flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup lukewarm milk

¼ cup canola oil

1 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme

Olive oil for frying

Directions

Add the flour, baking powder, and salt to a bowl. Whisk to combine. Add in the warm milk, rosemary, thyme, and oil to the flour and stir with your hands until a shaggy dough forms.

Transfer the dough to a work surface and knead until a smooth dough forms. Cover the dough and let it rest 20 minutes.

Roll out the dough into a circle about ¾ inch thick. Use a 2 inch circle cookie cutter to cut out as many circles as you can make until no dough is left.

Place a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Add a little olive oil and then place in the dough, not overcrowding the pan, and cook 4 minutes covered with a lid.

Remove the lid and flip the bread over and cook another 4 minutes, or until both sides are golden brown.

Repeat until all the bread is cooked. Serve and enjoy!

