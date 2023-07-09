Watch Now
CommunityRecipes

Actions

SUNDAY BRUNCH - Mini Foccacia

7 mini foccacia biscuits, served on a white plate garnished with rosemary, thyme, and a drizzling of olive oil.
Smith's
7 mini foccacia biscuits, served on a white plate garnished with rosemary, thyme, and a drizzling of olive oil.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 11:00:10-04

Chef Jeff's Sunday Brunch Recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah, brought to you by Smith's!

Ingredients

2 ½ cups flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup lukewarm milk

¼ cup canola oil

1 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme

Olive oil for frying

Directions

Add the flour, baking powder, and salt to a bowl. Whisk to combine. Add in the warm milk, rosemary, thyme, and oil to the flour and stir with your hands until a shaggy dough forms.

Transfer the dough to a work surface and knead until a smooth dough forms. Cover the dough and let it rest 20 minutes.

Roll out the dough into a circle about ¾ inch thick. Use a 2 inch circle cookie cutter to cut out as many circles as you can make until no dough is left.

Place a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Add a little olive oil and then place in the dough, not overcrowding the pan, and cook 4 minutes covered with a lid.

Remove the lid and flip the bread over and cook another 4 minutes, or until both sides are golden brown.

Repeat until all the bread is cooked. Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere