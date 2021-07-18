Sunday Brunch: Mini Pancake Tacos

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as presented on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1 cup milk

1 tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. vanilla

¾ cup flour

¾ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. kosher salt

Butter for cooking

Vanilla Greek yogurt, summer berries and honey for serving

1 lb. thick cut bacon

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Twist each slice of bacon until they are tightly twisted as best you can. Place them on the baking sheet. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until they are browning and crispy. Remove from the oven and place on paper towels to drain the fat. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, milk sugar, and vanilla. Set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Whisk the dry ingredients into the milk mixture in 4 separate additions. Don’t worry if the final batter has a few lumps. Heat a non-stick pan over med-low heat. Add a little butter to the pan. Using a 1 oz. ice cream scoop or at 2 tbsp. per pancake, add the batter to the pan. Use the back of the scoop or spoon to spread the pancake into a 3-4 inch circle. Cook about 1 minute on the first side, carefully flip and cook 30 seconds on the second side. Transfer the cooked pancake to a plate. Keep cooking until the batter is used up.

In the center of the pancake, place 2 tbsp. of yogurt followed by some berries. Top the taco off with some drizzled honey. Serve with the twisted bacon and enjoy!