SUNDAY BRUNCH: Orange Bars

For the filling:

½ cup orange juice

Zest of 1 orange

1 tsp. orange extract

1 ½ cup sugar

¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp. baking powder

4 lg. eggs

Powdered sugar for dusting

For the crust:

2 sticks butter, softened

2 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

¼ tsp. kosher salt

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350. Line a 13x9 baking dish with parchment paper and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Make the crust. In a mixing bowl, use a hand mixer to beat the butter and sugar until the mixture is creamy. Mix in the flour and salt and mix until a dough forms. Press the dough into an even layer in the baking dish. Place it in the oven to bake for 18 minutes.

As the crust bakes, make the filling by adding all of its ingredients to a bowl. Use a hand mixer to mix until thoroughly mixed.

Take the crust from the oven and pour the filling over the hot crust. Return the baking dish to the oven and bake another 20-23 minutes, or until the filling is no longer jiggly. Cool completely and dust with powdered sugar before slicing and serving. Enjoy!

