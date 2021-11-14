SUNDAY BRUNCH: Orange Cranberry Muffins

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Ingredients

2 cups flour

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 cup granulated sugar

Zest of 1 orange

½ cup canola oil

½ cup milk, room temperature

2 lg. eggs, room temperature

¼ cup orange juice, room temperature

2 tsp. vanilla

1 ½ cup fresh cranberries

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

In a mixing bowl, combine with a whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside

In another mixing bowl, combine the sugar and the orange zest. Mix the zest into the sugar using your fingers a minute or two so the zest releases its oil into the sugar. Add the oil, milk, eggs, orange juice and vanilla and mix until combined.

Pour the sugar mixture into the flour mixture and stir, using a spatula, just until the flour is incorporated. Carefully fold in the cranberries.

Divide the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Fill them until they are about ¾ full. Place in the oven to bake 25 minutes.

Test with a toothpick that comes out dry after being inserted into the muffin. Cool 5-10 minutes in the pan. Serve and enjoy!