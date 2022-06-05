Watch
SUNDAY BRUNCH: Pancake Battered Chicken with Two Sauces

The fried chicken on a wooden serving tray next to two dipping cups holding the two sauces.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 11:17:50-04

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Chicken:

2 chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized cubes
1 tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. pepper
½ tsp. garlic powder
1 cup buttermilk pancake mix
¾ cup water
Oil for frying

Sauce 1:
½ cup hoisin sauce
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp. sesame oil

Sauce 2:
½ cup spicy grain mustard
2 tbsp. honey
1 tsp. prepared horseradish

Directions

In a heavy pot over med-high heat, fill it with oil about half way. Monitor with a candy thermometer until it reaches 350.

Make each sauce by combining its ingredients in a serving bowl. Stir each well until combined. Set aside.

Toss the chicken with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. In another bowl, mix the pancake mix with water.

Add the seasoned chicken to the pancake mix and toss to coat.

Fry the chicken in the hot oil a few minutes or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

Serve the chicken warm with the dipping sauces. Enjoy!

