Sunday Brunch: Parmesan and Romano Steak Flatbread

Posted at 11:36 AM, Nov 27, 2022

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson's Recipe Parmesan and Romano Steak Flatbread Ingredients For the Steak: 1-2 lbs. flank steak Kosher salt and pepper to taste ¼ c. shredded Romano cheese 1 tbsp. canola oil ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese For the Sauce: 1 tbsp. minced garlic 1/4 cup shredded Romano cheese 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil juice and zest of 1 lemon 1/4 tsp. kosher salt 1/4 tsp. pepper For the Flatbread: 1 lb. pizza dough juice and zest of 1 lemon ½ red onion, thinly sliced ¼ tsp. kosher salt 4 c. baby arugula ¼ tsp. pepper Olive oil as needed Cornmeal as needed Balsamic glaze and extra cheese optional for garnish Directions Place a pizza stone in the oven and preheat to 450 degrees. Heat a cast iron skillet to medium-high heat. Season the steak on all sides with kosher salt and pepper. Add the oil to the pan and cook the steak for 5-6 minutes per side for medium rare. Place it on a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes.

Make the sauce by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Mix until well combined. Taste and add any additional seasonings as necessary.

Cut the dough in half and on a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into two thin rectangles. Carefully remove the stone from the oven and sprinkle on a light layer of cornmeal. Place the two flatbread doughs on the stone, drizzle them with olive oil, and lightly season with kosher salt and pepper. Place them in the oven to bake for 8-10 minutes or until they are golden brown.

Take out the flatbreads and spoon on some of the sauce on each, reserving a little sauce for the arugula. Slice the steak against the grain into bite-size pieces. Set aside.

Toss the arugula and red onion in the remaining sauce. Layer the arugula and onion on each flatbread. Layer the steak onto each flatbread. Drizzle each with balsamic glaze and extra cheese. Slice and enjoy!



