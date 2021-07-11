Watch
Sunday Brunch: Peanut Butter and Jam Fried Ice Cream

The completed peanut butter and jam fried ice cream, topped with strawberry jam and dusted with powdered sugar.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jul 11, 2021
Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as presented on Good Day Utah!

Ingredients

8 slices white bread

¼ c. creamy peanut butter

¼ c. strawberry jam, plus more for serving

16 oz. vanilla ice cream

¾ c. peanut butter cookies, crushed

2 lg. eggs, beaten

4 c. vegetable oil for frying

Directions

Make 4 peanut butter and jam sandwiches. Flatten each with a rolling pin and slice in half.

Scoop four 1 oz. ice cream balls. Wrap the ice cream with the two halves of sandwich, kind of like a baseball to cover the ice cream ball. Form into a ball, making sure the bread covers the ice cream. Place in the freezer to harden at least 3 hours or overnight.

Heat your oil in a heavy bottomed pot to 375. Crack the eggs into a shallow dish and whisk. Place the cookie crumbs in a separate dish. Remove the ice cream balls from the freezer and dredge them in the egg and then into the cookie crumbs.

Place them into the hot oil and use a spider whisk to move them around in the oil. Let them cook about 30 seconds to 1 minute or until they begin to crisp.

Let them drain on paper towels and then serve immediately drizzled with some more strawberry jam and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Enjoy!

