SUNDAY BRUNCH: Peanut Butter Caramel and Banana Ice Box Cake

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Cake:

4 oz. mascarpone cheese, softened

½ cup roasted peanuts, chopped

½ cup cashews, chopped

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

2 ¾ cup cold heavy cream

2 tsp. vanilla

½ tsp. kosher salt

3 ripe bananas

4 sleeves graham crackers, about 30 whole crackers

For the Peanut Butter Caramel Sauce:

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

½ cup heavy cream

3 tbsp. water

½ cup sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

Directions

Make the caramel sauce by adding the sugar and water in a saucepan. Heat over medium high heat, stirring occasionally until the mixture comes to a boil. Once it boils, stop stirring and cook 5-10 minutes or until the mixture starts to turn light brown.

Swirl the pan around by hand just until it turns a dark brown. Immediately stir in the heavy cream and mix to combine. Turn the heat to low and stir in the peanut butter and a pinch of kosher salt. Whisk until smooth and remove from the heat. Set aside.

Scoop the mascarpone cheese in a mixing bowl. Mix the 2 chopped nuts in a separate bowl. Using a hand mixer whip the cheese until smooth.

Add in the sweetened condensed milk and mix to combine, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary. Add the heavy cream, vanilla, and kosher salt. Beat until the mixture reaches soft peaks.

Peel and chop the bananas. If the caramel sauce has thickened too much, place it over low heat until it is pourable. Transfer it to a container with a pourable spout.

Spread a spoonful of the whipped cream mixture on the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish. Arrange enough graham crackers to make a complete layer over the cream. Spread ¼ of the remaining cream mixture evenly over the graham crackers.

Scatter 1/3 of the bananas over the cream mixture. Sprinkle with ¼ of the nuts and then drizzle with ¼ of the caramel sauce.

Repeat the layers 2 more times, reheating the sauce in the microwave a few seconds as necessary to keep if flowing. Top with a final layer of crackers followed by the rest of the cream.

Sprinkle on the remaining nuts and drizzle over the remaining caramel sauce.

Cover and refrigerate at least 6 hours up to overnight. Slice into squares and serve immediately. Enjoy!

