SUNDAY BRUNCH: Peruvian Chicken with Green Sauce

Ingredients

For the Chicken:

4 boneless chicken breasts

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tbsp. sesame oil

¼ cup soy sauce

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. honey

Juice and zest of 1 lime

For the Sauce:

2 jalapenos, seeds removed

½ cup cilantro

4 green onions, roughly chopped

4 cloves garlic

½ cup mayo

¼ cup cotija cheese

Juice and zest of 1 lime

½ tsp. kosher salt

Directions

Make the chicken by adding all of its ingredients except the chicken to a large zipper bag. Mix to combine. Add the chicken and toss around to coat. Marinate in the fridge 1-4 hours.

Make the sauce by adding all of its ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth. Taste it and adjust the seasonings if necessary.

Preheat your oven to 425. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Once its hot, add cooking oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Add the chicken, reserving the marinade, and cook 4-6 minutes without flipping.

Add the chicken to the sheet pan browned side up. Pour the marinade over the chicken and place in the oven to finish cooking 7-8 more minutes or until an inserted thermometer reads at least 160 degrees.

Remove the chicken from the oven and allow to rest before slicing. Serve with some roasted potatoes and drizzle the entire thing with the green sauce. Enjoy!

