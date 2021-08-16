Sunday Brunch: Pineapple Upside Down Overnight Baked Oats with Pineapple No-jito

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

For the Baked Oats:

1 ½ cup old fashioned oats

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

¾ cup milk

1 egg

2 tbsp. melted butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

20 oz. can pineapple rings, ½ c. juice reserved

8 cherries, cut in half

Arrange the pineapple rings and cherries on the bottom of a buttered pie dish. If you have a few rings left just cut them up and add them to the batter. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a smaller bowl, combine the milk, egg, reserved pineapple syrup, melted butter, and vanilla extract. Combine the 2 bowls along with the extra cut up pineapple into 1 bowl. Stir to combine.

Pour this mixture into the pie dish over the pineapple and cherry rings. Cover with plastic and place in the fridge overnight.

The next morning, preheat your oven to 350 and place the overnight oats in to bake for 30-35 minutes. Let it cool 30 minutes and turn it out on a cutting board. Cut into slices and enjoy!

For the No-jito:

1 pineapple, cut into large chunks

6 mint leaves, plus more for garnish

Juice of 6 limes, plus lime slices for garnish

1 qt. Perrier Lime

Ice for serving

Place the pineapple, lime juice, and mint in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Place ¼ cup of the pineapple mixture into a glass. Add a few ice cubes and then fill with the Perrier. Garnish with a slice of lime and a mint leaf. Enjoy!