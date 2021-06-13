Sunday Brunch: Pizza Dough Pretzel Bites

Ingredients
For the Pretzels
- ¾ lb. pizza dough
- ½ c. baking soda
- 1 lg. egg
- 1 tbsp. water
- Kosher salt
For the Cheese Sauce
- 1 tbsp. butter
- 1 tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 c. whole milk
- 8 oz. cheddar cheese, freshly grated
- 2 tsp. hot sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 425. Line a sheet tray with paper towels.
- Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot.
- Divide the pizza dough into four pieces and roll each piece into a rope about an inch thick.
- Cut each rope into 1 inch pieces.
- When the water boils, stir in the baking soda.
- Add half of the dough pieces and boil for about 45 seconds.
- Transfer the boiled dough to the paper towels.
- Repeat with the remaining dough.
- Gently pat the dough balls dry with another towel.
- Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, mix the egg and water with a fork.
- Dip the dough balls in the egg wash and then place on the sheet pan about an inch apart.
- Sprinkle the tops with kosher salt and place in the oven to bake 13-15 minutes or until they reach a deep golden brown color.
- As the pretzels bake, make the cheese sauce by adding the butter to a medium sauce pot over medium-high heat.
- Once the butter melts, stir in the flour until it forms a smooth paste.
- Stir in the milk and then bring to a boil stirring frequently.
- Once it boils, lower the heat to medium and cook another minute stirring constantly.
- Turn the heat to low and stir in the cheese until it completely melts and the sauce is smooth.
- Stir in the hot sauce and a little salt and pepper.
- Serve the pretzel bites warm with the cheese sauce. Enjoy!