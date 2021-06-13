Sunday Brunch: Pizza Dough Pretzel Bites

Posted at 9:25 AM, Jun 13, 2021

Ingredients

For the Pretzels

¾ lb. pizza dough ½ c. baking soda

1 lg. egg

1 tbsp. water

Kosher salt For the Cheese Sauce

1 tbsp. butter 1 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 c. whole milk

8 oz. cheddar cheese, freshly grated

2 tsp. hot sauce

Salt and pepper to taste Directions

Preheat your oven to 425. Line a sheet tray with paper towels. Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot. Divide the pizza dough into four pieces and roll each piece into a rope about an inch thick. Cut each rope into 1 inch pieces. When the water boils, stir in the baking soda. Add half of the dough pieces and boil for about 45 seconds. Transfer the boiled dough to the paper towels. Repeat with the remaining dough. Gently pat the dough balls dry with another towel. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. In a small bowl, mix the egg and water with a fork. Dip the dough balls in the egg wash and then place on the sheet pan about an inch apart. Sprinkle the tops with kosher salt and place in the oven to bake 13-15 minutes or until they reach a deep golden brown color. As the pretzels bake, make the cheese sauce by adding the butter to a medium sauce pot over medium-high heat. Once the butter melts, stir in the flour until it forms a smooth paste. Stir in the milk and then bring to a boil stirring frequently. Once it boils, lower the heat to medium and cook another minute stirring constantly. Turn the heat to low and stir in the cheese until it completely melts and the sauce is smooth. Stir in the hot sauce and a little salt and pepper. Serve the pretzel bites warm with the cheese sauce. Enjoy!

