SUNDAY BRUNCH: Puffy Ham and Cheese Croissants with Honey Mustard Sauce

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Croissants:

1 package puff pastry, thawed in the fridge

1 large egg, beaten

3 tbsp. whole grain mustard

2/3 cup shredded gruyere cheese

9 slices favorite deli ham

Sesame seeds for garnish

For the Sauce:

¼ cup honey

¼ cup mayo

¼ cup Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. cider vinegar

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside.

Gently unfold the 2 puff pastry sheets. Place one of the sheets on a work surface and lightly brush the entire surface with some of the beaten egg.

Use the fold lines on the pastry and use a pizza cutter to score 9 even squares. Spread a tsp. of the mustard in the center of each square, followed by a heaping tbsp. of the cheese, and then lastly a folded piece of ham.

Place the 2nd piece of pastry evenly on top of the first and then use the pizza cutter to cut the pastry into 9 squares.

Use your fingers or a fork to crimp the edges of the pastries and then place on the sheet pan. Brush the top of each pastry with the remaining egg and then sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Place in the oven to bake 20-24 minutes or until they are puffed up and golden brown.

As the pastries bake, make the sauce by adding its ingredients to a bowl and stir to combine.

Remove from the oven and let them rest 10 minutes before serving. Serve warm with the sauce for dipping. Enjoy!

