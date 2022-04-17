SUNDAY BRUNCH: Quick Steak and Eggs with Spicy Butter Sauce

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Ingredients

2 (6 oz.) top sirloin steaks

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tsp. garlic powder

¼ cup fine bread crumbs

¼ cup + 2 tbsp. clarified butter (ghee)

2 large eggs

¼ cup butter

2 tbsp. hot sauce

2 green onions sliced

Heat a large skillet over high heat. Place a sheet of plastic wrap on a cutting board, cover the steaks in the wrap and use a meat mallet to flatten them to about ½ inch thick.

Season them with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and bread crumbs evenly on both sides. Press the seasoning into the meat.

Lower the heat to medium high and add the ¼ cup clarified butter to the pan. Once it begins to smoke, add the steaks.

Cook for 1 minute then flip and cook another minute. Flip the steaks once more then turn off the heat. Transfer the steaks to a warm plate.

Let the pan cool a minute or so and then turn the heat to medium. Add the 2 tbsp. clarified butter and then add the eggs.

Break the egg whites so that the egg is the same thickness and the yolk is in the middle. Add a little salt and pepper.

Cook until the edges are beginning to brown and the white is cooked. Place the eggs on the steaks.

Add the butter to the pan. As it begins to melt, add the hot sauce and then swirl the pan until the butter is melted and mixed with the hot sauce. Stir in a little water if it is too thick or the sauce begins to separate.

Pour the sauce over the steak and eggs. Garnish with the green onion. Dig in and enjoy!

