Sunday Brunch Recipe: Flaky Broccoli-Cheddar Mini Pies

Posted at 8:05 PM, Apr 04, 2021

Ingredients

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

Kosher salt and black pepper

3 c. chopped broccoli

1 tsp. garlic, minced

2 tbsp. dried thyme

¼ tsp. nutmeg

2 oz. cream cheese, room temp.

1 ½ c. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded, divided

½ c. Havarti cheese, shredded

1 box frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 egg, beaten

Everything bagel spice, for sprinkling Directions

Preheat your oven to 375. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Heat the oil in a large skillet over med-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often. Add the broccoli and a little salt and pepper. Cook another 5 minutes or until the broccoli begins to char. Add the garlic, thyme, and nutmeg and stir to combine. Cook another minute and then remove from the heat. Stir in the cream cheese, 1 c. of the cheddar, and the Havarti cheese.

Lay the puff pastry sheets on a floured surface and roll to stretch them out slightly. Cut each into 9 squares. Evenly spread the broccoli mixture onto half of the squares leaving a border of about ¼ inch. Lay the remaining squares over the filling and crimp the edges using a fork.

Place the squares on the prepared baking sheet and brush the tops with the beaten egg. Make 2 small slits in the top of each one using a paring knife and then sprinkle each with the remaining cheese and a little everything bagel spice. Place in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.