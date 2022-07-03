SUNDAY BRUNCH: Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuits

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the dough:

2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 stick butter, cold and cubed

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 tbsp. chives, minced

¾ cup buttermilk, cold

1 lg. egg, beaten

For the filling:

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

8 breakfast sausage patties, cooked

6 eggs

2 tbsp. milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350. Cook the sausage until done. Set aside. Mix the eggs with the milk, salt and pepper, and scramble in a pan over medium heat. Remove from the heat and set aside.

To make the dough, place the flour, baking powder, and salt in a food processor and pulse until mixed. Add the butter, cheese, and chives, and process until combined. Pour in the buttermilk and process until a shaggy dough forms.

Turn out the dough onto a floured work surface. Use your hands to form the dough into a ball. Press it flat, sprinkle on some flour and then roll out the dough into a ¼ inch thick circle. Use a 3 inch circle mold, cut out at least 8 dough circles. Re-roll the remaining dough to cut out 8 more circles.

Place a sausage patty onto a dough disc, followed by 1/8 of the scrambled eggs and 1/8 of the shredded cheese. Top with another dough disc and then crimp the edges to form a singular ball. Place them on a parchment lined sheet pan.

Brush them with the beaten egg and then place them in the oven to bake 15-20 minutes or until they are golden brown and delicious.

Cool 5 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

