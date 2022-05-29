SUNDAY BRUNCH: Simple Crust Berry Crumb Pie

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Filling:

1 cup sugar

¼ tsp. kosher salt

5 cups mixed berries, fresh or frozen

1 tbsp. lemon juice

¼ cup cornstarch

For the Topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

1 stick butter, melted

Pinch of kosher salt

For the Crust:

2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. baking powder

1 stick butter, melted

¼ cup whole milk, plus more for brushing

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400. Make the topping by mixing its ingredients in a bowl with a fork until it holds together. Chill it in the fridge while you make the crust and filling.

Make the crust by whisking the flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder in a large bowl. Add the butter and milk and mix with a fork until it holds together. Knead the dough with your hands a few times in the bowl.

Use your hands to evenly press the dough into a 9 inch pie pan. Crimp the edges with a fork and then brush it with a little milk. Place in the fridge.

Make the filling by whisking the sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a bowl. Add the berries and lemon juice. Stir to combine.

Scrape the filling into the crust. Crumble the topping mixture with your hands until it resembles clumps the size of peas. Spread evenly over the berries.

Place in the oven to bake 30 minutes and then loosely cover the pie with foil to bake another 30-40 minutes. The pie is done when the edges are brown and the filling has set.

Remove from the oven and cool at least 2 hours prior to serving. Enjoy!