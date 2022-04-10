SUNDAY BRUNCH: Sweet Pork Skewers with Mango BBQ Sauce

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!
For the pork:
2 lbs. pork shoulder
2 tbsp. minced garlic
1 cup brown sugar
¼ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup pineapple juice
2 tbsp. + 2 tbsp. canola oil
1 tbsp. cider vinegar
1 tbsp. kosher salt
1 tbsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. soy sauce
¼ tsp. pepper
15 skewers
For the BBQ sauce:
½ red onion, chopped
4 garlic cloves
2 tbsp. olive oil
15 oz. can crushed tomatoes
½ cup + 2 tbsp. brown sugar
¼ cup cider vinegar
1 cup mango chunks, fresh or frozen
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. pepper
For the pork, put all of its ingredients other than the pork in a bowl and whisk to combine. Carefully slice the pork into ¼ inch slices working around the bone. Discard any excess fat.
Place the meat and marinade in a large zipper bag and then in the fridge at least overnight and up to 24 hours.
Make the sauce by heating the olive oil in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add the red onion, garlic cloves, and mango and cook 4-5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, brown sugar, cider vinegar, salt and pepper and bring to a simmer.
Lower the heat and simmer 2-3 minutes. Use a stick blender or regular blender to mix the sauce until smooth. Set aside.
Skewer the pork pressing the meat like an accordion.
If cooking on a grill, heat it to medium. Place the skewers on the grill and cook 8-10 minutes, brushing with the sauce and flipping every 2 minutes or until the sauce begins to char.
If cooking under your broiler, place the meat in a single layer on a parchment covered sheet pan. Brush the pork with the BBQ sauce a cook 8-10 minutes, flipping and brushing with more sauce every 2 minutes or until the sauce is charring.
Serve warm with more BBQ sauce over rice. Enjoy!