SUNDAY BRUNCH: Sweet Pork Skewers with Mango BBQ Sauce

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

For the pork:

2 lbs. pork shoulder

2 tbsp. minced garlic

1 cup brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup pineapple juice

2 tbsp. + 2 tbsp. canola oil

1 tbsp. cider vinegar

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. soy sauce

¼ tsp. pepper

15 skewers

For the BBQ sauce:

½ red onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves

2 tbsp. olive oil

15 oz. can crushed tomatoes

½ cup + 2 tbsp. brown sugar

¼ cup cider vinegar

1 cup mango chunks, fresh or frozen

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. pepper

For the pork, put all of its ingredients other than the pork in a bowl and whisk to combine. Carefully slice the pork into ¼ inch slices working around the bone. Discard any excess fat.

Place the meat and marinade in a large zipper bag and then in the fridge at least overnight and up to 24 hours.

Make the sauce by heating the olive oil in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add the red onion, garlic cloves, and mango and cook 4-5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, brown sugar, cider vinegar, salt and pepper and bring to a simmer.

Lower the heat and simmer 2-3 minutes. Use a stick blender or regular blender to mix the sauce until smooth. Set aside.

Skewer the pork pressing the meat like an accordion.

If cooking on a grill, heat it to medium. Place the skewers on the grill and cook 8-10 minutes, brushing with the sauce and flipping every 2 minutes or until the sauce begins to char.

If cooking under your broiler, place the meat in a single layer on a parchment covered sheet pan. Brush the pork with the BBQ sauce a cook 8-10 minutes, flipping and brushing with more sauce every 2 minutes or until the sauce is charring.

Serve warm with more BBQ sauce over rice. Enjoy!

