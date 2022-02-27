SUNDAY BRUNCH: Toasted Muesli Parfaits

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

For the Muesli

4 cups old fashioned oats

¼ cup hazelnuts, chopped

¼ cup pecans, chopped

¼ cup walnuts, chopped

¼ cup pistachios, chopped

¼ cup sliced almonds

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

¼ cup sunflower seeds

¼ cup golden raisins

¼ cup brown raisins

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup dried apricots, chopped

½ cup sweetened shredded coconut

For the mix-ins

Whole milk

Greek yogurt

Fresh berries

Extra nuts for garnish

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350. Mix the oats and nuts in a large bowl. Spread the mixture onto 2 parchment covered baking sheets. Bake for 15 minutes. Stir the oats and nuts once during cooking.

Pour the toasted oats and nuts into a large bowl and mix them with the dried fruits and coconut while still warm. Evenly spread the mixture out onto the two pans and allow to cool completely. Store in an airtight container or zipper bags up to 4 weeks.

Make the parfait by getting a wide glass or jar. Spoon the muesli in the glass or jar to fill it half way. Add enough milk just to cover the muesli. Add a layer of yogurt and then top with berries. Garnish with nuts and enjoy!