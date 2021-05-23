Sunday Brunch: Tortilla French Toast

Ingredients
- 8 medium flour tortillas
- 2 lg. eggs
- ¼ c. milk
- ¼ c. heavy cream
- 2 tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. nutmeg
- Pinch kosher salt
- Butter for the pan
- Sliced strawberries, bananas, and chocolate syrup for serving
- Garnish with powdered sugar and whipped cream
Directions
- In a shallow dish, whisk together the eggs, milk, cream, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.
- Add the tortillas one by one into the custard turning over to coat with the batter. Add all the tortillas and let them soak for 30 minutes.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat. Melt some butter on the pan and add a tortilla and cook for 1-2 minutes per side.
- Serve filled with the fruit and top with some whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Enjoy!