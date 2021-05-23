Watch
Sunday Brunch: Tortilla French Toast

Posted at 9:28 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 11:28:35-04

Ingredients

  • 8 medium flour tortillas
  • 2 lg. eggs
  • ¼ c. milk
  • ¼ c. heavy cream
  • 2 tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp. cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp. nutmeg
  • Pinch kosher salt
  • Butter for the pan
  • Sliced strawberries, bananas, and chocolate syrup for serving
  • Garnish with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Directions

  1. In a shallow dish, whisk together the eggs, milk, cream, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.
  2. Add the tortillas one by one into the custard turning over to coat with the batter. Add all the tortillas and let them soak for 30 minutes.
  3. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Melt some butter on the pan and add a tortilla and cook for 1-2 minutes per side.
  4. Serve filled with the fruit and top with some whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Enjoy!
