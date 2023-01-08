SUNDAY BRUNCH: Ultimate Breakfast Burger

Chef Jeff's Recipe as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Burgers:

½ lb. maple sausage

½ lb. ground beef

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. butter + 1 tbsp. oil

For the Buns:

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup milk

2 large eggs

4 burger buns

For the Hot Maple Butter:

4 tbsp. butter, softened

1 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tbsp. hot sauce

To Serve:

8 slices cooked bacon

4 fried eggs

4 slices favorite cheese

Sliced avocado

Directions:

Make the hot maple butter by whisking its ingredients until fully combined. Set aside.

Make the burgers by combining the sausage with the ground beef, salt, pepper, and parsley. Mix with your hands and then divide the meat mixture into 4 equal parts, and then form them into patties.

Place a skillet over medium high heat. Add the butter and oil to the pan. Once the butter has melted, add the patties to the pan and cook 3-4 minutes per side. After you’ve flipped the burgers to the second side, add a slice of cheese to each so that it can melt.

As the burgers cook, make the buns, French toast style, by mixing the cream, milk, and eggs in a shallow dish. Remove the burgers from the pan and set aside to keep warm until ready to use.

Wipe the pan clean and add a little more butter to the pan. Dip the buns in the egg mixture and then put them in the pan cook about 2 minutes per side. Remove the buns from the pan.

Build the burgers by spreading a little of the hot maple butter to the inside of each bun. Place on some sliced avocado and then the fried egg.

Next add the burger patty, followed by 2 slices of bacon. Top the burger off with the top bun. Repeat the process for the other 3 burgers. Serve and enjoy!

