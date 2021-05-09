Sunday Brunch: Waffled French Toast with Caramel Syrup

Posted at 8:59 AM, May 09, 2021

Ingredients

For the French Toast

4 eggs

2/3 c. milk

1/3 c. all-purpose flour

1/3 c. sugar

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. cinnamon

12 slices Texas toast For the Syrup

½ c. light corn syrup

½ c. brown sugar

½ c. heavy cream

2 tbsp. butter Directions

Make the syrup by adding the corn syrup, brown sugar, and heavy cream in a small pot over med-high heat. Whisk until the sugar dissolves and it starts to bubble. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter until melted and smooth. Keep in a warm place until ready to serve. For the French toast, add the eggs, milk, flour, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon to a blender. Blend until smooth scraping down the edges as necessary. Pour into a shallow dish. Preheat a waffle iron to high heat. Once it’s preheated, spray it with non-stick spray and turn the heat down to med-high. Preheat your oven to 350 and prepare a sheet pan with a cooling rack. Dip a slice of bread in the batter and flip to coat. Place it in the waffle iron and cook until it is golden brown. Remove it from the iron and place it on the sheet pan and place in the oven to keep warm while you cook the rest. When finished serve with a drizzle of the caramel syrup. Enjoy!

