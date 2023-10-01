SUNDAY BRUNCH: White Chocolate Pumpkin Truffles

Start your October with this sweet fall treat from Smith's Chef Jeff, as featured on Good Day Utah.

Ingredients

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 tbsp. powdered sugar

1/3 cup pumpkin puree

1 1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs

½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice

½ tsp. cinnamon

2 cup white chocolate chips

2 tbsp. canola oil

Cinnamon-sugar mixture for garnish

Directions

In a mixing bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, cream cheese, and powdered sugar with a hand mixer until well blended.

Pour in the graham cracker crumbs, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice. Mix until combined. Cover the bowl with plastic and refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop out the truffle mixture, about a tbsp. each, rolling each portion into a ball.

Place the balls on the parchment paper and once done, place them back in the fridge at least 30 minutes.

As the truffles chill, place the white chocolate chips and butter in a microwave safe bowl. Cook on high in 30 second intervals, stirring each time, until the chocolate is melted and smooth.

Use a fork to dip each truffle into the chocolate until they are completely covered letting the excess drip off. Place the covered truffles back on the pan. While the chocolate is still wet, sprinkle on a bit of cinnamon sugar to garnish.

Place back in the fridge a few minutes to let the chocolate harden. Serve and enjoy!