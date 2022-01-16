SUNDAY BRUNCH: Winter Fruit Salad with Maple Lime Dressing

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!
Ingredients
2 large apples, cored and diced
2 pears, cored and diced
4 clementine oranges, peeled and segmented
3 kiwis, peeled and diced
1 cup green grapes, sliced in half
1 cup pomegranate seeds
½ cup dried cranberries
1 tbsp. lemon juice
¼ cup maple syrup
2 tbsp. lime juice
Zest of 1 lime
Directions
Mix the maple syrup, lime zest and lime juice together in a small bowl. Set aside.
Toss the prepared apples and pears in the lemon juice to prevent browning.
In a large bowl combine all of the prepared fruit and gently toss with the maple-lime dressing. Serve cold and enjoy!