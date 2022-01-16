Watch
SUNDAY BRUNCH: Winter Fruit Salad with Maple Lime Dressing

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!

Ingredients

2 large apples, cored and diced

2 pears, cored and diced

4 clementine oranges, peeled and segmented

3 kiwis, peeled and diced

1 cup green grapes, sliced in half

1 cup pomegranate seeds

½ cup dried cranberries

1 tbsp. lemon juice

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tbsp. lime juice

Zest of 1 lime

Directions

Mix the maple syrup, lime zest and lime juice together in a small bowl. Set aside.

Toss the prepared apples and pears in the lemon juice to prevent browning.

In a large bowl combine all of the prepared fruit and gently toss with the maple-lime dressing. Serve cold and enjoy!

