Sweet Potato Biscuits with Maple Butter

For the Biscuits:

3 cup flour

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

¾ cup cold butter, grated

1 cup mashed sweet potato (about 1 large potato), cold

1 cup buttermilk, cold

¼ cup milk

For the Butter:

1 stick butter, softened

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp. maple syrup

1 ½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Make the butter by placing its ingredients in a bowl. Use a whisk or hand-mixer to mix until thoroughly combined. Set aside.

Peel a large sweet potato and cut into chunks. Place in boiling water and cook 10-15 minutes or until it is fork tender. Drain the water, allow the potato to dry a few minutes. Mash and place in the fridge to cool.

Preheat your oven to 425. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Use a cheese grater to grate the butter into the flour mixture. Mix until the butter forms tiny lumps.

In another bowl, combine the cold sweet potato and buttermilk. Add the potato mixture to the flour mixture and use a spatula to mix just until the flour is absorbed.

On a work surface, roll or pat to 1 inch thick. Use a 2-inch round cutter to cut biscuits. Gather and re-roll the scraps to get a couple more biscuits. Place them on the prepared sheet pan. Brush the tops with the milk.

Place them in the oven to bake 20 minutes or until they are golden. Brush them with some of the maple butter. Serve with extra maple butter. Enjoy!