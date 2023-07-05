Sweeten up your summer with strawberry freezer jam

Strawberry Freezer Jam
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
Ingredients:
2 c. crushed strawberries (about 1 qt. strawberries, stems removed)
4 c. granulated sugar
¾ c. water
1/8 tsp. kosher salt
1 box fruit pectin
Jars to put the finished jam in
Directions:
Make sure to clean and dry the jars (enough for about 5 cups jam). Place the strawberries into a food processor. Pulse a couple times to crush but not totally puree the berries. Measure exactly 2 c. of the berries and place into a large bowl.
Add the sugar 1 cup at a time, completely mixing in the first cup before adding the next. Stir in the salt. Let it stand 10 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes.
Meanwhile, add the pectin and water to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Once it boils, stir and cook for 1 minute.
Pour the pectin mixture into the strawberries and stir until the sugar is all dissolved. Scoop the jam into the jars, leaving about a half inch unfilled at the top. Cover and let them stand 24 hours at room temperature. You can now store in the freezer up to a year or a month in the fridge. Enjoy!