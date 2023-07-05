Watch Now
CommunityRecipes

Actions

Sweeten up your summer with strawberry freezer jam

Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 13:27:02-04

Strawberry Freezer Jam
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients:
2 c. crushed strawberries (about 1 qt. strawberries, stems removed)
4 c. granulated sugar
¾ c. water
1/8 tsp. kosher salt
1 box fruit pectin
Jars to put the finished jam in

Directions:
Make sure to clean and dry the jars (enough for about 5 cups jam). Place the strawberries into a food processor. Pulse a couple times to crush but not totally puree the berries. Measure exactly 2 c. of the berries and place into a large bowl.

Add the sugar 1 cup at a time, completely mixing in the first cup before adding the next. Stir in the salt. Let it stand 10 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, add the pectin and water to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Once it boils, stir and cook for 1 minute.

Pour the pectin mixture into the strawberries and stir until the sugar is all dissolved. Scoop the jam into the jars, leaving about a half inch unfilled at the top. Cover and let them stand 24 hours at room temperature. You can now store in the freezer up to a year or a month in the fridge. Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere