Sweeten up your summer with strawberry freezer jam

Strawberry Freezer Jam

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients:

2 c. crushed strawberries (about 1 qt. strawberries, stems removed)

4 c. granulated sugar

¾ c. water

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

1 box fruit pectin

Jars to put the finished jam in

Directions:

Make sure to clean and dry the jars (enough for about 5 cups jam). Place the strawberries into a food processor. Pulse a couple times to crush but not totally puree the berries. Measure exactly 2 c. of the berries and place into a large bowl.

Add the sugar 1 cup at a time, completely mixing in the first cup before adding the next. Stir in the salt. Let it stand 10 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, add the pectin and water to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Once it boils, stir and cook for 1 minute.

Pour the pectin mixture into the strawberries and stir until the sugar is all dissolved. Scoop the jam into the jars, leaving about a half inch unfilled at the top. Cover and let them stand 24 hours at room temperature. You can now store in the freezer up to a year or a month in the fridge. Enjoy!