Teriyaki salmon rice bowls recipe

Posted at 3:31 PM, Jan 15, 2023

Recipe by Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Ingredients For the Rice:

1½ c. sushi rice, rinsed well

3 tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tbsp. sugar

1 ½ c. water For the Teriyaki Sauce:

½ c. mirin

½ c. soy sauce

½ c. brown sugar

1 tbsp. water mixed with 1 tbsp. cornstarch For the pickled cucumbers:

1 c. rice vinegar

¾ c. sugar

1 tbsp. minced ginger

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes

2 english cucumbers, sliced

1 shallot, thinly sliced For the Salmon:

1 – 1 ½ lbs. salmon fillets, skin removed

salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste

2 tbsp. cooking oil

shredded cabbage for serving

toasted sesame seeds and green onion for garnish Directions In a medium bowl, make the pickled cucumbers by whisking together the rice vinegar, sugar, ginger, salt, and red pepper flakes together until the sugar is dissolved. Add the sliced cucumber, mix, and then cover and place in the fridge at least 30 minutes and up to 3 days. Set aside. Next make the rice by adding the water, rice vinegar, and sugar in a pot. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Add the rinsed rice and then bring to a boil, lower the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook 15-20 minutes or until the rice is tender. Remove from the heat. Make the teriyaki sauce by adding the mirin, soy, and brown sugar to a small pot over medium high heat. Once it simmers, add the cornstarch mixture and stir and cook until it thickens slightly. Keep warm. Season the salmon with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium high heat. Add a little oil and then cook the salmon top side down for 3-4 minutes per side. Make the bowls by adding the rice to a bowl or plate, followed by a little shredded cabbage. Top it with some flaked pieces of the salmon. Drizzle a little of the sauce and then add some of the pickled cucumber. Garnish with some toasted sesame seeds and some chopped green onion. Enjoy!

