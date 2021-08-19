Turkey Tetrazzini

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

1 lb. baby bella mushrooms, sliced

2 shallots, minced

4 tbsp. + 4 tbsp. butter

½ tsp. kosher salt +1/4 tsp. pepper

¼ cup dry white wine (sub chicken broth if desired)

¼ cup flour

1 ½ cup chicken broth

1 ½ cup whole milk

½ cup pasta cooking water, reserved

1 bay leaf

1 lb. linguine

1 ½ lbs. turkey tenderloin

1 cup frozen peas

Juice of ½ lemon

2 tsp. soy sauce

¼ cup + ½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1/3 cup panko bread crumbs

Preheat oven to 375. Season the turkey with salt and pepper, place it on a parchment covered sheet pan and place in the oven to roast until the internal temp. reaches 155. Remove from the oven and set aside. Shred the turkey and set aside.

Boil your pasta in salted water and cook 3 minutes less than the package directions. Before draining, remove ½ cup pasta water and set aside. Drain the pasta, toss in a little oil and set aside in a large mixing bowl.

Melt 4 tbsp. of the butter in a large skillet over med-high heat and add the mushrooms and shallot and cook for 8-10 minutes or until the mushrooms brown. Stir in the salt, pepper and white wine. Cook another 3 minutes to evaporate the wine. Place the cooked mushrooms in a large mixing bowl with the pasta and set aside.

Place the skillet over the heat again and add the second 4 tbsp. of butter. Once it melts, add the flour and create a paste stirring often. Cook 1 minute and then whisk in the chicken broth, milk, and bay leaf. Bring to a simmer, stirring often. Simmer 10 minutes, stirring often to prevent the bottom from scorching. Remove the bay leaf.

Pour the sauce over the pasta and mushrooms along with the shredded turkey, frozen peas, lemon juice, soy sauce, and ¼ cup parmesan cheese. Toss to combine. Pour the pasta mixture into a greased, large baking dish. Top with the remaining parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs.

Bake for 35-40 minutes. Remove from the oven and let it rest 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

