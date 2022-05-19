Vanilla Brioche Bread Pudding with Crème Anglaise

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!

For the Bread Pudding:

2 cups milk

4 tbsp. butter, cubed

2 lg. eggs

½ cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. rum extract

1 tsp. orange zest

¾ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. nutmeg

5 cups brioche bread, cubed

½ cup raisins

For the Crème Anglaise:

6 lg. egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

Preheat your oven to 350. Coat a 13x9 baking dish with non-stick spray.

Make the bread pudding by adding the milk and butter to a saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally until the butter is melted in and the mixture is heated just to scalding (small bubbles begin to form around the edges, around 180-190 degrees), but not boiling. Remove from the heat.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs until completely combined. Whisk in a ladle full of the hot milk mixture into the eggs and once combined, add the hot egg mixture into the rest of the hot milk.

Once completely combined, whisk in the sugar, vanilla, rum and vanilla extracts, orange zest, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Add the bread and raisins to a large mixing bowl. Pour in the milk mixture and mix to combine.

Spread the bread mixture into the prepared baking dish and place in the oven to bake 40-45 minutes or until the top is browning and an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

As the bread pudding bakes, make the crème anglaise by adding the cream and milk to a saucepan over medium heat and heat to scalding, but not boiling (about 180-190 degrees).

As the milks heat, whisk the yolks and sugar together in a mixing bowl until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is pale yellow.

Whisk a ladle full of the hot milk mixture into the eggs and once combined, add the hot egg mixture back into the milk mixture and mix thoroughly.

Continually whisk until the mixture starts to thicken. The sauce is done when its thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a glass bowl. Place the bowl into a larger bowl filled with ice to cool.

Remove the bread pudding from the oven and let it rest 5-10 minutes before serving. Serve warm drizzled with some of the delicious sauce. Enjoy!