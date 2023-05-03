Join Utah Arts & Museums strategic planning session

Utah's Division of Arts & Museums, which is part of the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement, is conducting its final virtual listening event Wednesday from 5-6:00 p.m.

Anyone is invited to attend and comment on how best to support the arts and culture in Utah. CLICK HERE to join in.

Information gathered will help assess Utah's cultural needs, and then be included in a final strategic plan to be released in the fall. It will guide Utah leaders in helping to support the arts and culture in the state.